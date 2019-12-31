Men and Women Razorbacks Finish Decade Hot, Win Final Games of 2019

Razorback Basketball finished the decade strong on Sunday, as the men defeat Indiana 71-64 and the women beat UT Martin 94-44.

The Hogs’ win over Indiana proves that 11-1 Arkansas is here to stay and may even contend for an SEC conference title. The Hogs begin conference play on Saturday, hosting LSU at Bud Walton Arena.

The No. 20 Women Razorbacks’ dominant win over UT Martin puts them at 12-1 on the year. Coach Mike Neighbors says that he’s never seen a team “come out of the holidays playing that well” like his Hogs did on Sunday. They host Texas A&M on Thursday to kick off conference play.