Mills Comets go from last to first in drastic turnaround after drought of success

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mils started from the bottom now they’re here! After winning only one game in two seasons spanning from 2018-19, the team is on the rise after starting 5-1 this season and being tied for first in 2-4A.

Rattling off five straight wins to kick off their 2021 season, the Comets have been led by Watson Chapel transfer RB/CB Jabrae Shaw, WR Anton Pierce, among others.

Nick Walters visits with third-year head coach Cortez Lee and a pair of standout players to hear what has made the program turnaround possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories