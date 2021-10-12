Mills Comets go from last to first in drastic turnaround after drought of success

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mils started from the bottom now they’re here! After winning only one game in two seasons spanning from 2018-19, the team is on the rise after starting 5-1 this season and being tied for first in 2-4A.

Rattling off five straight wins to kick off their 2021 season, the Comets have been led by Watson Chapel transfer RB/CB Jabrae Shaw, WR Anton Pierce, among others.

Nick Walters visits with third-year head coach Cortez Lee and a pair of standout players to hear what has made the program turnaround possible.