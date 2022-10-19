LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 5A Central champion may be decided Friday night as Robinson visits Mills, the Senators ranked atop their class and Comets ranked fourth.

Each of these Little Rock teams have moved up from 4A and are unbeaten in conference play, Mills at 7-0 overall and Robinson at 6-1. It sets the stage for a rematch of when Mills was eliminated from playoff contention last season.

“A lot of people say ‘It’s just another game, it’s not that serious,’ but it is that serious,” Army commit and Mills receiver/safety Anton Pierce said. “They beat us last year and put us out of playoffs. We’re really looking forward to getting that revenge.”

Robinson is the defending 4A state champion, having won two titles over the last three years. Facing Mills, albeit without star running back Noah Freeman, poses a strong challenge for the Senators in their chase for a repeat.

“We strive to compete for state championships,” Robinson head coach Todd Eskola said. “This game is going to help us in our quest because they’re a state championship contending team. We respect Mills and their football program but it’s always about us. If we play well we feel like we have a chance to win.”

Nick Walters visited both sides of this matchup to see their mindsets heading into one of the games of the week in Arkansas. Catch highlights on Fearless Friday at 9:30 and 10:30 Friday night.