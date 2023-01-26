LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mills’ versatile WR/RB/DB Jabrae Shaw announced on Monday that he was committing to sign with the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on in February. With various other full ride offers on the table, the former UCA commit chose Arkansas in a decision between his home state Hogs and UNLV.

“I knew it was a walk-on but I always wanted to be a Razorback,” the 5-foot 10, under-the-radar 2023 prospect said. “It was a good moment for me and my family. And it’s close to family.”

A ball hawk leading the state with 11 interceptions over 12 games in his senior season, Shaw was recruited by Arkansas as a nickel defensive back. After transferring from Watson Chapel, the sure-handed weapon became a key cog in a quick turnaround for the Comets football program.

Over the last two seasons, Shaw totaled nearly 3000 yards while scoring 36 touchdowns. Last fall he posted 17 scores and came just shy of a 1000-yard receiving season, leading Mills to their best finish in class 5A since 2010 at 10-2. Turning down full scholarships, Shaw saw the chance to join the Hogs as one he couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve always been a Razorbacks fan and it’s always been a dream to play for the Razorbacks,” Shaw said. “My versatility comes into play because I’ve been working both ways since I was real real young, so it’s just the fact that I’ve been doing it all my life and it comes easy now.”

Set to join the Razorbacks program in June, Shaw is set to miss spring ball and is expected to be designated to scout teams at first. But without a star to his name on online recruiting profiles, the Mills Comet is far too familiar with being doubted.

“I’m definitely going in with a chip on my shoulder,” Shaw said. “It should have been a full ride but, hey, I’m grateful for what they gave me.”