Minister Robert Upshaw helping change lives beyond sports for local athletes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local youth minister is making a difference in the lives of Central Arkansas student athletes.

Robert Upshaw — who previously played at Southern Arkansas, worked at the University of Arkansas, taught via Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and coached at Baptist Prep – is helping kids at their own schools through Upshaw Ministries.

Nick Walters catches Upshaw at one of his stops on Thursday afternoon at Hall to hear what he hopes to accomplish by teaching life lessons to young men in sports.