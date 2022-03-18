MORRILTON, Ark. — In the Round of 64, Arkansas defeated Vermont 75-71 on Thursday night to advance in the NCAA tournament. Homegrown future Hog Joseph Pinion is pumped up about the team’s chances down the stretch, and he can’t wait to don Razorback red.

Nick Walters visits Morrilton’s arena on game night to chat with Pinion after the clock hit zeros. Hear the 4-star sharpshooter’s thoughts on the win and the team’s prospects heading into the Round of 32. Pinion tells us what the anticipation is like to hit the Hill and dress out for his homestate Hogs. Plus, what he makes of the hype building around the Razorbacks’ touted incoming freshman class.

“I’m just really excited, The days are going by a little bit slower, like a kid before Christmas,” Pinion said. “It’s a blessing to be in this position to be able to play with them next year. I know all these guys personally and I really love seeing people succeed… It’d be huge for me to see them get last year’s success or go even further.”