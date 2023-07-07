LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Razorback, NBA champion Golden State Warrior Moses Moody is coming back home to Little Rock later this month and has a big week planned.

“Obviously I’m still from Little Rock, not too far removed,” said Moody, who still has family in the area. “Just being around that community, doing anything positive will have benefit in the long run.”

After bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy to his hometown and meeting with fans last summer, Moody will be joined by Eric Musselman for a fireside chat open to the public at the Arkansas Museum Fine Arts on Friday, July 21st.

The day after, the Pro Hog will host his first youth skills basketball clinic at Little Rock Southwest High School for kids ages 11-15 free of cost. A role model to many local hoopers, Moody hopes to give back to where he grew up and played ball.

“We’re going to do a lot of basketball, an opportunity to talk and chop it up,” the former Parkview and North Little Rock star said. “I didn’t have too many examples to know it was possible to get to the NBA from Little Rock, Arkansas… Joe Johnson was someone I looked up to. Derek Fisher was a guy I grew up close to, so I had people who were there close enough to see.”

As more homegrown Hogs find their way to the NBA, including native Arkansans who didn’t attend U-of-A like Austin Reaves and Malik Monk, Moody hopes to join in on the effort to show kids that their basketball dreams are attainable with hard work.

“The more people who make it, the more responsibility that it is to show that it’s possible and be available to the next generation,” Moody said.

