Moses Moody’s path to the draft dates back to his breakout at North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In tonight’s NBA Draft, projected top-10 pick Moses Moody will accomplish a goal he’s long dreamt of as he reps Arkansas and becomes a Pro Hog.

Moody has a laundry list of accomplishments to his name as a Razorbacks one-and-done. He earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Year and led the Hogs to their first Elite Eight appearance in over a quarter-century. But his journey all started in his hometown.

After attending Little Rock Parkview in his freshman season, at North Little Rock he won a 7A state championship and received game MVP honors as just a sophomore. The 5-star recruit spent the next two years at Montverde Academy before coming home and starring for the Razorbacks.

Before Moody takes the stage, Nick Walters visits with Johnny Rice, North Little Rock’s basketball head coach who has won five state championships in the last nine years. Rice reflects on Moody’s career and his one-year yet forever-memorable tenure as a Charging Wildcat.