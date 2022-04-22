LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas product Pierre Strong Jr. will soon get the call and go pro. With zero FBS offers to his name out of McClellan High School, the former 2-star running back bloomed into an FCS All-American at South Dakota State. Once overlooked, Strong is now a projected mid-round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

“I was overlooked in high school so I got that chip on my shoulder,” Strong said. “Growing up where I grew up, it means the world. Coming back and telling kids that a dream is never too big if you put your mind to it.”

On Friday, Nick Walters caught up with the 4-year starter for the Jackrabbits. Strong ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in rushing. Starring at Little Rock McClellan, which eventually closed to become the new Southwest High, Strong earned all-state honors three times. He led his team to a state championship as a junior, and was named class 5A offensive player of the year as a senior in 2016. Over a two-year span, Strong racked up 4,268 rushing yards and 57 scores.

The NFL draft is being held April 28-30.