Live Updates: Latest selections in NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- The NFL Draft will wrap up Saturday in Nashville with 154 picks over four rounds.

Still available are North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley, and All-Americans tackle Mitch Hyatt of Clemson, guards Beau Benzschawel of Wisconsin and Bunchy Stallings of Kentucky, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven of Washington, and safety Deionte Thompson of Alabama.

Check below for the latest draft selections:

The crowd continues to be a major storyline during the NFL Draft. An estimated 200,000 fans turned out Friday, giving Nashville back-to-back days with such a crowd.

Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of Nashville's convention and visitors bureau, thanked the fans who came out for the second day of the draft and fan experience across the Cumberland River.

Nashville and the NFL have quite a finale planned for Saturday. Country singer Dierks Bentley will perform a free concert on the draft stage once the final name is called, and a final display of fireworks.

