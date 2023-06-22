LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nick Smith Jr. could soon add a new milestone to an already illustrious basketball career. The 5-star North Little Rock product and homegrown Razorback is projected to be selected in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

For now-retired Charging Wildcats head coach Johnny Rice, seeing the McDonald’s All-American guard and local prodigy hear his name called will really hit home.

“I’m super excited and the big reason why is because I saw all the behind the scenes,” Rice said on the afternoon of draft day. “The time and sacrifice that someone like Nick puts in that nobody really sees. Endless hours working on their game.”

Rice had an up-close perspective of the nation’s top-rated 2023 prospect, Smith spending his senior season at NLR and winning the 6A state championship. The soon-to-be Pro Hog made an instant impression on the tenured coach and his players at practice.

“It’s going to be full speed, it’s going to be competitive the whole time,” Rice said. “When someone did not meet his intensity it was very visible so that really made everybody better… He was the most competitive player that I coached in my 31 years coaching.”

Nick Smith’s time as a Razorback, though, wouldn’t meet expectations. A midseason knee injury kept the touted guard sidelined for most of conference play. Opting to return to the team over preserving his health for the NBA, Smith would work his way back to the starting lineup but fail to get back in a consistent rhythm through Arkansas’ Sweet 16 run.

Despite a letdown freshman season considering Smith’s untapped potential, Rice was encouraged to see the former NLR star fight back instead of calling it quits.

“Him coming back should really show the state that he really wanted to be a Razorback,” Rice said. “I don’t think he had to come back. That wouldn’t affect him in any way tonight on the draft boards. The adversity that he faced this year at Fayetteville will make him a better player down the road.”

See our story above to hear more from Johnny Rice on the legacy Smith left at NLR, and in Arkansas preps, plus how a bumpy tenure with the Hogs can help him become the best NBA player possible.