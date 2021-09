LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nick Walters visits with Silver Star Nation’s Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola before the Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 season on the road facing the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Is Dak Prescott a full-go? How can a new-look Ezekiel Elliott perform? What’s the status of America Team’s offensive line after being threatened by injury and a positive COVID case? How can the Boys’ defense slow down Tom Brady and the Bucs? Hear those answers and more.