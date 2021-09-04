Nick Walters, Troy Lynch recap Razorbacks’ season-opening win over Rice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Football is 1-0 on the new season, taking over in the second half to beat Rice, 38-17. KJ Jefferson did it all for the Hogs, totaling three touchdowns on the day. Jalen Catalon also made his presence known, pacing the Hog defense with two interceptions.

Our Nick Walters and Troy Lynch show highlights, reaction, and more in their post-game report.

Due to online SEC rules, we can’t show full scoring plays and big hits. But catch Final Score on Sunday at 10PM to see all the acton we shot and much more press conference reaction.