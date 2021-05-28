NLR “lifer” Randy Sandefur promoted from 38-year assistant to head coach

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a new man leading the charge for the Charging Wildcats.

Randy Sandefur is nothing short of a North Little Rock “lifer,” spending nearly four decades on the staff as an assistant. He even spent his childhood watching from the bleachers, going on to play for the team. Now he wears the headset of a head coach.

NLR has punched their ticket to the 7A state championship for five straight seasons, winning it all in 2017. Sandefur succeeds one-year head coach JR Eldridge, who followed five-year Jamie Mitchell. As the program’s third head coach in three years, he takes over the team he’s spent his whole career coaching, and his life following.

Nick Walters visits with Sandefur and athletic director Gary Davis to hear what went into the hire and what the future has in store for one of the biggest brands in Arkansas high school football.