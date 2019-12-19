North Little Rock Football Players Commit to Futures on Signing Day

Three football players at North Little Rock High School sign on the dotted line Wednesday morning, formally committing to play on the next level.

Offensive Tackle Erin Smith → SMU

Running Back Brandon Thomas → Memphis

Defensive Lineman Terrell Allen → Austin Peay

These Charging Wildcats experienced fruitful careers, appearing in state championships in all of their seasons.

North Little Rock fell to Bryant 21-7 in the 6A Championship this month. The game marked the Wildcats’ third consecutive state final appearance. The team’s last title was in 2017.