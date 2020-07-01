No Baseball, Same Smiles: Arkansas Travelers to Host Public Disc Golf Game

Canceled season can't stop the fun.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You can’t find Travs baseball at Dickey-Stephens Park this summer. But you can still find fun.

Despite their season being canceled, minor league baseball’s Arkansas Travelers are still bringing together the community. The team is hosting disc golf games with safety precautions on July 18th and 19th. Nick Walters visits with the Travs GM and Assistant GM to hear about the event.

Find more info and sign up for a tee time on the Travs site here. Due to high demand, more disc golf games could be played later this summer.

