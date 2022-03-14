LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday night was North Little Rock night at OZK Arena. The Charging Wildcats swept the 6A basketball state finals, boys beating Bentonville and girls edging Northside. Nick Walters sits down with head coaches Johnny Rice and Daryl Fimple to hear about their historic seasons.

After his team’s state title repeat, Rice discusses the impact and growth of Razorbacks signee Nick Smith. Hear how Oregon signee Kel’el Ware, standout senior Corey Washington, and others came up big down the stretch for the state’s top-ranked team to win it all.

Earning the ladies’ first title since 2018, Fimple explains how senior leadership helped Vandy signee Amauri Williams and team take state.