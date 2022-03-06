LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a segment of Final Score, Nick Walters sits down with North Little Rock head coach Johnny Rice after the program’s boys and girls make the 6A state finals.

Rice goes into detail behind his top-ranked team’s run to an undefeated conference season and their quest for a repeat as state champs. NLR comes off a semifinal win over Central that punched their ticket to OZK Arena in Hot Springs, where they’ll play next Thursday night. Hear his thoughts on Bentonville, who stands in the way of the Charging Wildcats’ next title.

The long-time NLR coach also tells us the growth of Razorbacks signee Nick Smith and Oregon signee Kel’el Ware, two McDonald’s All-Americans on the same team.