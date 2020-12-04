North Little Rock looks ahead to 7A state championship rematch vs Bryant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After two tries against Bryant in a 7A state championship, North Little Rock hopes the third time’s the charm.

Led by first-year head coach JR Eldridge under unique circumstances this year, North Little Rock is back at War Memorial on Saturday for the team’s fifth straight state championship appearance.

Nick Walters visits with the Charging Wildcats as they gear up for Saturday’s title game against the two-time defending state champs, who NLR lost to in the regular season.