North Little Rock stars Nick Smith, Kel’el Ware named McDonald’s All-Americans

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — History was just made for Arkansas high school hoops on multiple counts. On Tuesday, Razorbacks signee Nick Smith and Oregon signee Kel’el Ware became the first North Little Rock players to be named to the McDonald’s All-American Team. Two of 24 players selected nationwide, the 5-star prospects also become just the ninth and tenth ballers from Arkansas to ever make the cut.

“There’s only been a handful to ever play in it from the state of Arkansas,” head coach Johnny Rice said. “To have two from the same team is a great testament to those two guys. Not just that they’re talented, but how hard they play and they deserve every bit of it.”

Nick Walters caught up with Smith and Ware moments after learning about the recognition to hear what it means to them. Smith calls the honor “something he’s dreamt about before ever playing basketball” while Ware says he’s “worked his whole life” towards it.

Plus, hear why Sylvan Hills transfer Smith believes he still has unfinished business in a pursuit for his first state championship.