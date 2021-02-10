Oaklawn cancels Saturday through Monday races; reschedules three graded stakes for February 20

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Due to the predicted winter weather expected in Hot Springs over the next few days, Oaklawn is canceling its extended Presidents’ Day weekend, Saturday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 15, and is rescheduling the three graded stakes and one listed stakes.

The $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3), $600,000 Razorback Handicap (G3), and $750,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) will now be run Saturday, February 20 and the $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes and $150,000 Downthedustyroad Stakes will be run Sunday, February 21.

“The weather forecast does not look promising this weekend between the ice and frigid temperatures, so out of consideration for the safety of the horses, our horsemen and fans, we wanted to make this call as soon as possible,” General Manager Wayne Smith said. “We appreciate the cooperation we have received from our horsemen and Racing Commission. Though we are frustrated Mother Nature has thrown us a curveball, our rescheduled stakes will create a spectacular weekend of racing next week.”

Oaklawn expects to run the Thursday and Friday cards as scheduled. Post time is at 1 p.m. on both days. The casino and simulcast racing will remain open all weekend. No reservations will be required for seating in the simulcast area this weekend only, first come, first served.

Entries for the Saturday, Feb. 20 card will be taken on Sunday, February 14.

Oaklawn will run 11 races next Saturday and 10 races next Sunday.

All reservations made for Saturday, Feb. 13 through Monday, February 15 have been canceled.

Fans wishing to attend the races February 18 – 21 must call 501-363-4460 starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

Reservation lines are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.Oaklawn.com.