MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani (8-4) walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.

“I didn’t change much, the most important thing is I made my pitches when I needed to,” Ohtani said through a translator. “I think it’s huge when we’re winning and I’m pitching because I’m part of the ball club.”

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats and had an RBI. Trout is 1 for 21 with 13 strikeouts through the first five games of Los Angeles’ nine-game trip.

Max Stassi doubled and reached base three times to help the Angels snap a four-game skid.

During his current stretch of successful outings, Ohtani has an ERA of 0.27 and limited opponents to 16 hits in 33 2/3 innings.

“I’m able to go without any worries on my body, fully healthy,” Ohtani said. “It’s a huge part why I’m pitching well.”

Ohtani’s two-RBI single with the bases loaded chased Miami starter Trevor Rogers (4-7) and capped a three-run fifth that put Los Angeles ahead 3-1.

“He’s one of the better arms in baseball, and then you’re going to see him at the plate same day, too,” Stassi said about Ohtani. “He’s a superstar pitcher and he’s a superstar hitter.”

Trout was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, tying it at 1. The 96 mph fastball from Rogers struck Trout on his left knee. Trout limped to first base, where Angels training staff tended to him.

Run-scoring singles from Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo in the seventh padded the Angels’ lead.

“Up and down the lineup we had guys sacrificing themselves, putting the ball in play,” Angels acting manager Ray Montgomery said. “We’ve talked endlessly about strikeouts, contact. I don’t think we did anything differently, I think we had better at bats.”

The loss snapped the Marlins’ six-game winning streak.

Rogers allowed three runs, four hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters in 4 2/3 innings.

The Marlins struck first on Garrett Cooper’s sacrifice fly in the first that ended Ohtani’s scoreless string at 21 2/3 innings. Leadoff hitter Jon Berti reached on shortstop Luis Rengifo’s throwing error and advanced on Joey Wendle’s double.

“When you get one in the first, you feel good about it but with a guy like (Ohtani) as the game goes, he gets better and better,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Austin Warren (right triceps strain) was scheduled to appear in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday. The next step is to pitch on consecutive days.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (right elbow tendinitis) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday with another scheduled for Thursday. … RHP Cody Poteet (right elbow muscle injury) threw two innings in his rehab assignment with Class-A Jupiter Monday. His next appearance will be determined.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Chase Chiselth (1-2, 5.23) will start Thursday as the club begins the final leg of a three-city road set at Baltimore.

Marlins: LHP Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.47) will start the opener of a four-game series at NL East-leading New York Mets Thursday.