One Moore Thought: Why the numbers don’t matter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The USA today coaches poll ranked Arkansas number six in the nation in its final 2020-21 basketball poll.

After an exciting season with a strong finish Wess Moore has one Moore Thought about 2nd year of Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks.

“And finally, I have One Moore Thought.

It got me thinking. Who needs rankings? It really doesn’t matter.

We know Arkansas was a very good team, the best Razorback team we’ve seen in 25 years.

We don’t need a ranking system to verify that.

Their record was 25-7, but that doesn’t even matter. They improved every single month and were a lot of fun to watch.

Those wins and losses really don’t matter.

This team played with heart. They gave everything they had. Heck, I say there’s no need to even keep score. Who needs that?

They play a full 40 minutes. They were also very fundamentally strong.

So I say let’s throw out the numbers.

No rankings, no records, no scores. Who needs numbers? Sounds crazy… a little like the ‘everyone gets a trophy philosophy’.

By the way I turned 50 recently.

I now know, numbers don’t matter. Well maybe they do in sports.

It’s just One Moore Thought.“