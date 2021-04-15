Ouachita Baptist punter Jake Ford selected first overall in CFL’s Global Draft

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From Australia to Arkansas to Canada, Jake Ford made his pro football dream come true on Thursday.

The Ouachita Baptist punter and Shepparton, Australia native was selected by the BC Lions with the No. 1 pick in the Canadian Football League’s Global Draft. The draft allows the nine CFL teams to add international players outside the US and Canada, expanding the reach of the game. Ford led the nation in net punting in 2018 and helped earn the Tigers GAC conference titles.

Nick Walters catches up with Ford before he packs his bags to move from Arkadelphia to Vancouver.