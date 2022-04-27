ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Crossett native, Ouachita Baptist cornerback Gregory Junior has flown up some draft boards this spring. This weekend he can become the first ever player out of the DII powerhouse to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

After going unnoticed by Power Five schools, Junior became a starter and helped earn the Tigers a Great American Conference championship. Not invited to the NFL Combine, he’d be the first in program history to be invited to the Senior Bowl all-star game this past February. After shining at the event against Power Five competition and posting eye-opening numbers at his pro day, Junior met with a number of NFL teams for pre-draft visits.

Nick Walters visits with OBU’s senior cornerback ahead of this weekend’s draft to to hear about his path to the pros.