LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Patriots are partying like it’s ’78! Parkview beat Shiloh Christian 31-21 on Saturday afternoon in the 5A state championship to earn their program’s first title in 44 years and Little Rock School District’s first since 2004.

Using scores in quick succession in the second and third quarters, the Patriots took a commanding 17-point lead and held on through the fourth. The win caps off a season that includes the Patriots’ first outright conference title since 1984.

See highlights from War Memorial Stadium and hear from head coach Brad Bolding, who secures his first state championship as a head coach. Bolding accomplishes the feat accompanied by his brother Bobby, a tenured head coach in Arkansas, who joined his sideline this year as defensive coordinator.

Quarterback Eric McGehee brings home game MVP honors after throwing for a pair of touchdowns. Omarion Robinson caught a score and threw for another to fellow wideout Monterrio Elston. Receiver Hunter Austin and defensive back Christopher David Franklin also reached the end zone to help lift Parkview to history.