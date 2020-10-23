Parkview names renovated training facility after alum Keith Jackson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —  Parkview has honored the school’s greatest football player ever, former NFL tight end Keith Jackson, by naming the refurbished football facility after him. A ceremony was held on Thursday to officially unveil the building.

Jackson is considered to be one of the best products of Arkansas high school football. He went on to be a two-time All-American at Oklahoma, a first round draft pick, a 5-time pro bowler, and a Super Bowl champion.

Nick Walters recaps the event, visiting with Jackson and Parkview head coach Brad Bolding.

