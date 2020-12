LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers and tight end Erin Outley didn’t just sign with the Razorbacks on Wednesday. They also made history.

They become the first football players out of Little Rock School District since 2005 to put it ink to play for Arkansas. Nick Walters was there for Signing Day and visits with the star players and their coach. Plus, hear what Head Hog Sam Pittman had to say about Rogers’ potential under center.