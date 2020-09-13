Photos: Some NFL players kneel or remain in locker room during anthem

Chicago Bears’ Akiem Hicks (96); Kyle Fuller (23); Roy Robertson-Harris (95), Brent Urban (92); Bilal Nichols (98); John Jenkins (90) and Cody Whitehair (65) listen during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — NFL teams offered a variety of displays against racial injustice Sunday following a summer of protests across the globe sparked by George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

In the early Sunday games during the first weekend of NFL action, some players took a knee during the national anthem like Colin Kaepernick did several years ago when he started bringing attention to social injustices.

In Jacksonville, Florida, Indianapolis Colts players all stood during the national anthem while head coach Frank Reich took a knee. The Colts Twitter account sent out the message, “We will not be silent. We will not be neutral. We will not be passive.”

Elsewhere in the NFL, we saw Carolina Panthers players like quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and receiver Robby Anderson kneel during the anthem as well as scattered players ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens game.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: Members of the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles stand together during a pregame ceremony at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks up during the National Anthem, before and NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) participates in the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Minnesota Vikings players react on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Members of the Carolina Panthers gesture during the Nation Anthem before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders stand during the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 13: The Miami Dolphins take the field following the national anthem before their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While some teams, like the New England Patriots, stood during the “Star-Spangled Banner,” many teams like the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles remained in the locker room.

One of the most unique displays happened in Atlanta as Falcons and Seattle Seahawks players all knelt ahead of the opening kickoff.

What a statement… everyone takes a knee on opening kick pic.twitter.com/AMPtg7VO6q — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 13, 2020

In Washington, the Eagles and Washington Football Team locked arms in a sign of unity before their NFC East divisional showdown.

Philadelphia and Washington players locked arms prior to kickoff.



(via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/lk6Cg1CIc8 — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2020

Many teams chose to follow the lead set by the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans who joined on the field Thursday for moment of unity before the first game of the NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs linked arms and remained on the field for performances of the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, while the Texans, reportedly to avoid any appearance of selectivity, returned to the locker room for both songs.

As some fans booed, the players and coaches of both teams then met at midfield and linked arms for a moment of silence to honor the fight for racial justice and equality.

Earlier this year, the NFL admitted it was wrong and said it now supports Colin Kaepernick in his fight against racial injustice, opening the door for players to take a stand or a knee for the cause.

This season, NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one side, “End Racism” on the other. As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps. Those new efforts will debut during tonight’s NFL kickoff game.

This unprecedented season also kicks off in the middle of a global pandemic, which has greatly altered preparations for the game, with COVID-19 forcing the NFL to cancel the entire offseason, including all preseason games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.