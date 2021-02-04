Arkansas MBB vs Texas A&M Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M at Arkansas men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 6) has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com

Arkansas is set to return to action Tuesday (Feb. 9) at Kentucky.

Below is a statement from Eric Musselman:

“We understand and appreciate the safety protocols to keep everyone safe and heathy during this pandemic. Also, we know first-hand that you can be as cautious as possible and still miss a game. At the same time, we feel badly for our team that they will not have an opportunity to play this weekend. They have worked very hard on and off the court to play as many games as possible this year.

The SEC intentionally left open days at the end of the regular season to allow teams the ability to make up conference games, so we hope to make up this game at that time to give us our 18 league games. Since the NCAA only allows 27 total games for this regular season, we will not be able to schedule another game for Saturday because we played all nine of our non-conference games.

We will use this as a time to allow some of our guys who are a little banged up to recover and begin our preparation for Kentucky.”