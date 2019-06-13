Lumber One 7-on-7 Showcase set for Alma on Saturday

By Otis Kirk
The Seventh Annual Lumber One 7-on-7 Showcase will be held on Saturday at Alma High School.
The event will feature 12 schools with play beginning at 9 a.m. with the pool play which will conclude at 1:05. The single-elimination tournament will begin at 2 p.m. with the championship game slated to begin at 4:05 p.m.
The teams in Pool A are Alma, Fayetteville White, Mansfield, Fort Smith Northside Red, Springdale Har-Ber and Van Buren Green. In Pool B, the group includes Bentonville West, Farmington, Fayetteville Gray, Northside Black, Russellville and Van Buren White.
The schedule and times for pool play are as follows.
Field 1
9-9:20 a.m. — Alma vs. Fayetteville White
9:25 – 9:45 — Russellville vs. Van Buren White
9:50 – 10:10 — Alma vs. Van Buren Green
10:15 – 10:35 — Bentonville West vs. Van Buren White
10:40 – 11 — Alma vs. Northside Red
11:05 – 11:25 — Bentonville West vs. Northside Black
11:30 – 11:50 — Alma vs. Har-Ber
11:55 – 12:15 — Bentonville West vs. Russellville
12:20 – 12:40 — Alma vs. Mansfield
12:45 – 1:05 — Bentonville West vs. Fayetteville Gray
Field 2
9 – 9:20 a.m. — Mansfield vs. Northside Red
9:25 – 9:45 — Fayetteville Gray vs. Northside Black
9:50 – 10:10 — Northside Red vs. Har-Ber
10:15 – 10:35 — Farmington vs. Fayetteville Gray
10:40 – 11 — Fayetteville White vs. Van Buren Green
11:05 – 11:25 — Farmington vs. Van Buren White
11:30 – 11:50 — Fayetteville White vs. Northside Red
11:55 – 12:15 — Farmington vs. Northside Black
12:20 – 12:40 — Fayetteville White vs. Har-Ber
12:45 – 1:05 — Farmington vs. Russellville
Field 3
9 – 9:20 a.m. — Har-Ber vs. Van Buren Green
9:25 – 9:45 — Bentonville West vs. Farmington
9:50 – 10:10 — Fayetteville White vs. Mansfield
10:15 – 10:35 — Northside Black vs. Russellville
10:40 – 11 — Mansfield vs. Har-Ber
11:05 – 11:25 — Fayetteville Gray vs. Russellville
11:30 – 11:50 — Mansfield vs. Van Buren Green
11:55 – 12:15 — Fayetteville Gray vs. Van Buren White
12:20 – 12:40 — Northside Red vs. Van Buren Green
12:45 – 1:05 Northside Black vs. Van Buren White
1:10 – 1:55 p.m. — Lunch Break
2 – 4 p.m. — Single-Elimination Tournament
4:05 p.m. — Championship Game
Field 1 — South end of the main stadium near the field house.
Field 2 — North end of the main stadium.
Field 3 — Grass practice field behind visitors parking lot.
Listed below are the Live Stream Links for this Saturday.
All pool play and tournament games will be live streamed for the 2 fields in the main stadium. Click the links for field you want to watch.