Recruiting Notes From Around the Natural State, Razorbacks

By Otis Kirk

Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart committed to Arkansas on March 9. He has remained solid, but now he will take an official visit to Oklahoma State this weekend.

A source close to Stewart said he’s still solid to Arkansas, but just wants to see another school. Stewart is one of six prospects in the state to hold a 2020 offer from the Hogs.

Stewart was offered by the Cowboys on April 30. The Razorbacks were his first scholarship offer on Nov. 30, 2018. He also holds offers to Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, SMU, Troy, Louisiana-Monroe, Houston and Liberty.

As a junior, Stewart had 98 tackles, 71 unassisted, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one interception, three forced fumbles and four recovered ones.

Stewart, 6-2, 225, will be a rush end at Arkansas.

Offer Came

It was good to see Arkansas offer North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas a scholarship on Wednesday.

Thomas is the top running back in the state in the Class of 2020. Thomas, 5-11, 194, helped lead North Little Rock to a state runner-up in 2018 in the largest classification. Thomas and the Charging Wildcats beat Bryant during the regular season, but then lost to them in the state title game. That was the only blemish on their record the entire season.

Thomas upped his stock at a football camp at UCA recently when he timed a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. The previous knock on him was his speed, but he put those fears to rest at that camp. Arkansas then jumped into the mix for him.

As a junior, Thomas rushed for 1,805 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also holds offers to SMU, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Memphis, South Alabama and Northeastern State.

Mena Tight End

Mena 2021 tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 231, will be at Arkansas on Saturday to attend the Elite Camp. This will be the second evaluation this week for Chad Morris to see Brotherton. He also saw him at the Mega Camp in Memphis this past Sunday.

Brotherton holds offers to Memphis and Mercer. He recently visited UCLA as well. As a sophomore, he caught 27 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns despite missing some games and having to play others with a cast on one hand.

West Virginia, TCU and others are starting to show interest in him as well.

He’s Back

Torrey Phillips, 6-6, 265, is one of the 2021 prospects to keep an eye on. He played his sophomore season at Hope where he had 40 tackles, 21 unassisted, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

He had transferred to Hope from Joe T. Robinson, but he is now back at the Little Rock school. He’s expected to be one of the top recruits in the state in 2021.

At Arkansas

Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, 6-6, 247, is at Arkansas on his official visit.

The talented Toll is Hogville.net’s No. 1 player in the Class of 2020 inside the state. Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Memphis are trying to get him to leave the state, but Morris, Steve Caldwell and Mark Smith along with Barry Lunney Jr. are trying to keep him at home.

His mother, Tabitha Toll, had some tweets with his picture on Wednesday.

Toll is slated to next take an official visit to Tennessee. He has 26 scholarship offers.