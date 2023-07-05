LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Watson Chapel product Tink Hence has had a busy month. First the St. Louis Cardinals’ top pitching prospect was selected to Saturday’s MLB All-Star Futures Game, and then the 20-year-old Arkansan changed teams.

After taking the mound last Friday, Hence received notice that he was getting called up from the single-A Peoria Chiefs to the double-A Springfield Cardinals.

“It made my day,” Hence said at Dickey-Stephens Park the day before his debut in Springfield Tuesday. “When I made the call to my family and friends they were excited for me to be closer to home and for them to soon be able to come watch some of my games.”

Hence celebrated the Fourth of July by debuting as the Cardinals’ starter against Amarillo. The Pine Bluff native impressed by striking out five batters in five innings pitched before finally giving up a run and being relieved. On Wednesday he’d be named one of STL’s top Minor Leaguers of the Month of June.

Since being selected in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft, the then-Razorbacks signee believes he has grown his game and mentality over three years as a pro.

“I’ve matured and been learning to trust myself,” Hence said. “A lot of the times you feel like you have to do too much, or kind of amp everything up. Really just staying myself and just going out and competing.”

In coincidental timing, the news of his call-up over the holiday weekend brought Tink back home to central Arkansas. Springfield’s newest addition joined the team and dressed out for two of the Cardinals’ games at the Travs.

“It had been three years since my dad, family, and some of my friends had seen me on the field even dressed up,” Hence said. “So for them to be able to see that, and all the messages I got, the smiles I saw, taking photos and signing after the game. There’s nothing better than that.”

“I’m enjoying every moment.”