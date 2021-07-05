Preview: Former Razorbacks team up to face nation’s alumni squads this month

Sports

Former Hogs rep their alma mater on national TV starting July 16

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Twelve former Hogs are teaming up with a mission to rep the state, and they tip off next week for your viewing on ESPN3.

With the likes of Jaylen Barford and Jimmy Whitt on the roster and Sonny Weems leading as GM, Team Arkansas will compete nationally this month in The Basketball Tournament. The winning team collects a $1 million prize.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Monty Patel to hear what the opportunity to rep their alma mater means to the past Razorbacks. Plus, more information about TBT. For scheduling, visit thetournament.com/wichita.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter