Preview: Former Razorbacks team up to face nation’s alumni squads this month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Twelve former Hogs are teaming up with a mission to rep the state, and they tip off next week for your viewing on ESPN3.

With the likes of Jaylen Barford and Jimmy Whitt on the roster and Sonny Weems leading as GM, Team Arkansas will compete nationally this month in The Basketball Tournament. The winning team collects a $1 million prize.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Monty Patel to hear what the opportunity to rep their alma mater means to the past Razorbacks. Plus, more information about TBT. For scheduling, visit thetournament.com/wichita.