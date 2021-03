LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock women’s basketball will take Pensacola this weekend to play for a Sun Belt conference championship. The 3-seed Trojans are set to face Coastal Carolina on Friday at 1:30PM.

Little Rock is 13-10 (9-7) entering the tourney. Hear from long-time head coach Joe Foley on his mindset beforehand, and how he reflects on the 2020-21 season.