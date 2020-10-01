Preview: Robinson to face Deion Sanders and Trinity Christian in Texas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Game cancellations are unfortunate realities in 2020. But due to not playing Arkadelphia this week, Joe T. Robinson is set to go across the border to face perhaps its toughest opponent all year.

The 4A state champions will play Trinity Christian, a private team in Dallas featuring Cowboys great Deion Sanders at offensive coordinator and Primetime’s son Shedeur at quarterback. Considering top-ranked Bryant edged Trinity Christian two weeks ago by the score of 44-40, the Senators enter as underdogs.

Nick Walters hears from Robinson’s head coach, players, and recruiting coordinator to hear their thoughts on the opponent and what the game means to the state of Arkansas.