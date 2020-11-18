Previewing 7A Central Playoffs Battle: North Little Rock vs Catholic

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 7A Central has taken hold of power in Arkansas high school football. For years, northwest teams in 7A West were known to be the powers of the class. But in recent years, teams like Bryant and North Little Rock have flipped the script.

Six of the final eight teams left standing in 7A ahead of quarterfinals are out of its central conference. Two of them meet on Friday in North Little Rock and Catholic.

Nick Walters previews the do-or-die matchup as North Little Rock continues their chase for a fifth straight state championship appearance while Catholic tries to pull the upset.