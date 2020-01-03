Previewing No. 20 Arkansas vs No. 11 TAMU — Razorbacks Enter SEC Play

No. 20 Arkansas (12-1) hosts No. 11 Texas A&M (12-1) on Thursday night.

Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors got his start on the college level on Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair’s staff. Neighbors believes he understands the scheme Blair runs and how to disrupt it.

“I know the way his mind works, having studied him and watched him,” Neighbors said. “I don’t think he’s studied or watched me very much. He won his 800th game recently. I’ve studied his.”

The game will feature two of the SEC’s brightest stars: Razorback Chelsea Dungee and Aggie Chennedy Carter.

Tip-off is at 8PM at Bud Walton Arena. The game is broadcasted live on SEC Network Plus.