New Year, New Opponents: Previewing Razorbacks’ Entrance into SEC Play

The Razorbacks kick off the new year by beginning in-conference SEC play. Each team plays Texas A&M this week — Women’s team on Thursday, Men on Friday.

The 11-1 Razorback’s men come off a 71-64 win over Indiana, their most impressive outing of the season. Junior guard Isaiah Joe scored 24 points, earning SEC Co-Player of the Week honors.

The Razorbacks look to carry the momentum of their 3-game win streak into their first SEC test vs Texas A&M. Coach Musselman

“Now we just gotta get ready for SEC play,” Musselman said. “I can’t wait to see Bud Walton rocking on Saturday.”

The No. 20 Women’s team hosts No. 11 Texas A&M on Thursday for what should be an exciting duel between SEC powers. The Razorbacks sit at 12-1, their latest win coming against UT-Martin 96-46.

“Our mentality and our mindset are set,” junior guard Chelsea Dungee said. “We’re ready for Texas A&M.”