Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update to media today at 1:30 p.m.
Top Stories
Elderly man killed, seven injured in Garland County accident Friday night
Arkansas squirrel season opened May 15
Video
Rescheduled for May 20, AGFC partners with Conway for Toad Suck Daze Drive-thru
Video
Drone light show at Vanderbilt honors frontline workers and healthcare heroes
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Live golf returns to TV with a different look at Seminole
Top Stories
Bye buy games? G5 could lose millions in Power 5 payouts
City of Malmo set to relocate vandalized Ibrahimovic statue
US youngster Reyna’s 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury
Ernie Gonzalez, winner of 1986 Pensacola Open, dies at 59
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
Sports
Posted:
May 16, 2020 / 06:13 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 16, 2020 / 06:13 AM CDT
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division