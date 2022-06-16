LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s almost that time for Shootout of the South! Started in 2005 and known as Arkansas’ premier 7on7 tournament, the annual event will get going on Friday morning at Pulaski Academy. It’s set to host numerous Division I athletes and field about two dozen teams from in and out of the state.

“It’s one of the greatest weekends in high school football in the state of Arkansas and all around,” Razorbacks great and PA head coach Anthony Lucas said. “It’s always during Father’s Day weekend and it’s so awesome. If people want to do something with their dads, come out here to Pulaski Academy and watch some good high school football.”

Nick Walters visited the Bruins’ facility on Thursday to hear all about this year’s tournament and the schools it’s featuring. Various teams in Arkansas, including four defending football state champions, will try to beat the heat and bring the title back to the Natural State. Keller (TX) beat Madison Ridgeland Academy (MS) in last year’s final.

“Marion, Bryant, Little Rock Christian, all these guys are going to come and bring their best,” Lucas said. “The 2022 Shooutout of the South is at Pulaski Academy starting tomorrow, Friday, June 17th at 9am. The last game on Friday starts at 6:30pm. Bracket play starts Saturday morning on June 18th at 9am. The championship will be here at 4:30pm.”

Schedule for Friday’s pool play going from 9am-6:30pm

The event is an opportunity for athletes from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi to sharpen each other’s iron, learn new systems, and maybe make some unexpected memories.

“You never know, you may be going up against a guy who could potentially be your teammate in college,” Lucas said. “When they go to college they can be like ‘You remember when we played y’all in the Shootout of the South in 2022?’ and just kind of reminisce on those memories, so that also makes it cool.”

You can find more info on the event at the tournament’s website. FOX16 will bring you coverage of the Shootout of the South through the weekend.