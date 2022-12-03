LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Bruins do it again, and this time bigger than ever. In their first year moved up to 6A, Pulaski Academy beat Greenwood 42-35 in Saturday night’s state final.

PA earns their 8th state championship over the last nine seasons and their 11th all-time dating back to 2003. Pulaski finishes 12-1 on the year, their only loss coming to the same Bulldogs in conference play.

Trailing early, the Bruins scored twice before the halftime break to take a 25-21 lead. Later knotted up at 28 in the fourth quarter, PA rattled off a pair of touchdowns in a matter of minutes thanks to a key interception. A 14-point deficit proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome as Pulaski made a game-winning stop on a fourth down to seal the deal.

Junior running back Kenny Jordan wins game MVP while quarterback Kel Busby and his receivers John Mark Charette, Jaylin McKinney made their presence felt to keep another title in Little Rock.