Pulaski Academy coach Anthony Lucas talks playoffs run, semifinal at Greenbrier

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the Little Rock Touchdown Club celebrated sportsmanship as they dealt out the James Street Award, recognizing numerous local athletes for their character on and off the field. Coaches contending for state titles in the coming weeks sat at the same table, even perennial championship opponents Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian laying down their arms.

It gave us a chance to catch up with first year Bruins head coach and Razorbacks great Anthony Lucas. The back to back 5A champs took down Magnolia 56-25 in the quarterfinals, and will face undefeated Greenbrier in the semis this Friday.

PA has gone unbeaten in Arkansas this year, their only loss coming out of state. Led by Northwestern running back commit Joe Himon, the Bruins are one win away from War Memorial, and two away from the school’s first state title under a coach not named Kevin Kelley.

We also chat with Eric Cohu of Little Rock Christian and Todd Eskola from Joe T. Robinson. Catch FOX16 Sports on Tuesday and Thursday to hear from those coaches before round 3.