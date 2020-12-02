Pulaski Academy defense helping lead chase for state title repeat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski Academy is closing in on the school’s sixth football state title in seven years. But this season, it’s especially in part to the play of their defense.

Known for explosive offense this season and in years past, the Bruins field a defense that has quietly become a force of its own. PA hasn’t allowed more than 30 points since August, most recently downing Magnolia to 29 in the quarterfinals.

Nick Walters visits Pulaski Academy’s head coach and co-defensive coordinators to hear about what’s made the difference. The Bruins host Wynne on Friday in the 5A semifinals.