LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coming off a state championship season, Pulaski Academy has a big question to answer: How to replace Braden Bratcher, the long-time starter that led the nation in yards last season.

Thanks to an offseason with little competition due to COVID-19, the Bruins enter the season with two answers.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Kevin Kelley and the pair of quarterbacks he prepares to utilize in this year’s offense, senior Nolen Bruffett and junior Charlie Fiser.