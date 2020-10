LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crosstown rivals clash on Friday night with more than just bragging rights on the line.

Little Rock Christian hosts Pulaski Academy, teams pitted against each other in each of the last two 5A state championships. LRCA took home a title in 2018 while PA retook their seat as champs in 2019. The Warriors and Bruins have played four times in the last two years, splitting those games 2-2.

Nick Walters visits with head coaches from each team to hear their thoughts before Friday.