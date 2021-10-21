Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian set for rematch of last three state championships

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rivalry week has arrived between Little Rock’s 5A powerhouses. Two-time defending state champion Pulaski Academy hosts their crosstown foe Little Rock Christian this Friday.

With year-long bragging rights and positioning for a 5A Central conference title on the line, this private school matchup has served as a preview of the state finals for the last three years. The Bruins’ last in-state loss dates back two years ago to the Warriors in the 2019 regular season.

Nick Walters takes us through these teams’ last six face-offs, including three state championships. Hear from PA and LRCA head coaches as they look ahead to the newest rendition of their storied rivalry game.