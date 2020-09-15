Pulaski Academy previews battle with Virginia state power Life Christian

A matchup of national relevance kicks off this week in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is playing high school football. Some other states, like Louisiana, aren’t yet. When out-of-state opponent Evangel Christian (LA) was forced to cancel their game, it didn’t stop state champion Pulaski Academy from wanting another non-conference opponent.

The Bruins are now set to host star-studded Virginia team Life Christian Academy, which boasts 17 players on its roster with Division I offers. PA kicks off on Friday night with the chance of going 3-0 after already beating Joe T. Robinson and Ravenwood (TN).

Nick Walters visits with PA’s head coach Kevin Kelley to hear his thoughts on LCA, on his team’s chances at a win, and on the season in general as it continues on as normal.

