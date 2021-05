Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Pierre Philippe Marcou/Pool via AP)

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final.

The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute in the 66th minute with the London club leading Manchester City 1—0 in Porto on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Pulisic, who joined Chelsea in 2019, had a chance to double the lead when he lifted the ball over Ederson but wide in the 73rd.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports