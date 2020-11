LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s not even December yet and we have epic high school football playoffs action.

Sylvan Hills (8-3) hosts Parkview (8-1) on Friday for an enticing Round 2 matchup between two of the best teams in 6A. Neither team has lost in over a month, each dominated their first round opponents, and they both flourish in the run game.

Nick Walters visits with each head coach and Razorbacks commit Landon Rogers to hear their thoughts before what should be a fun night.